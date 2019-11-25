Get connected – Save £73 on this Netgear Nighthawk X6S Smart Router

Amazon are well underway with their Black Friday deals already. Now, you can get this Netgear Nighthawk X6S Smart Wi-Fi Router for £166.99, saving £73.

We’ve been hunting for the very best Black Friday deals. If you’re pining for a better internet connection for streaming, gaming and music, then this could be a fantastic deal for you.

Netgear Nighthawk X6S Smart Wi-Fi Router

If you’re frustrated by your home Wi-Fi network, this tri-band Netgear router could be a great solution. It covers up to 3500 square feet and up to 55 devices.

There are also wired ethernet ports, if you prefer a wired, extra-reliable connection for your devices.

It’s interesting too, that the X6S allows users to connect two wired connections to a single computer. Many routers don’t. This can boost high-speed gaming and help with tasks like streaming, or downloading films.

Another notable addition to the router’s features is the selection of parental controls, which allow the connection to be paused or set on a timer. This makes it easier to limit late night gaming sessions, or phones being over-used.

Ultimately, this is expensive for a router, but it will offer more options and features than a bog standard equivalent, as well as filling bigger homes with good signal. Remember too, that it needs to be twinned with a good internet provider for best results.

If your connection is very, very important to you, or if you’re very, very frustrated with your current home connectivity, then this Netgear router could be a good solution. It’s a serious piece of kit with an impressive Wi-Fi range, so you won’t have to limit your web-usage to certain rooms of the house anymore.

Yes, it’s expensive for a router, but with Black Friday approaching the Netgear Nighthawk X6S looks a little more affordable. This deal chops a whopping £73 off the price and is well worth considering if you’re in the market for a router.

