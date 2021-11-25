 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Get coffee shop style drinks with this Sage Barista Touch deal

The Sage Barista Touch is one of the best espresso machines that you can buy, giving you that professional quality at home in the easiest way possible.

With this machine, you get everything you need to make every style of drink: a grinder for your beans, a steamer wand for milk and, of course, the tools to pour espresso.

For many, moving to a manual espresso machine can be a bit of a learning curve, as it takes practice to get everything right. Not so with the Sage Barista Touch, as it has a large touchscreen display that you use to select the type of drink that you want.

Each recipe controls how long espresso is poured for, and the style of automatic frothing applied to the milk jug. You’re left to free pour at the end, so you still get experience.

When you feel like it, you can also use the Barista Touch completely manually, too, including taking control of milk frothing. As such, this is a coffee machine that’s great for beginners and experts.

We reviewed the Sage Barista Touch back in 2017, scoring it four out of five, when it originally cost £1000. In the intervening years, the coffee machine has maintained this high price. Today, you can buy it for just £721.99. That’s not the cheapest that this machine has ever been, but it’s the lowest price in a while since a previous price drop in 2019.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

