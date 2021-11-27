Not only is the Western Digital Black 1TB officially down to just £119 on Amazon, it’s also being offered with a free digital download of Battlefield 2042, which is a £50 game, making this a truly great Black Friday deal.

Along with a free copy of Battlefield 2042, the SSD itself has also had a massive price drop, selling just a week ago for £180 it’s now just £120 for the 1TB model, which we think is tremendous value. Some of us bought drives with a quarter of that capacity for around this price just a few years back, so this feels like a bargain for us.

Save £75 on this 1TB SSD with Battlefield 2042 included free For a little under £120 you can pick up this Western Digital Black 1TB SSD and you’ll get a PC copy of Battlefield 2042 included for free. We think this is an absolutely cracking deal, and a free game is just an extra reason to consider it. Western Digital

£119.99, save £75 View Deal

Of course this isn’t the very fastest SSD on the market. It does support PCIe Gen 4, but the maximum read speed of 3,600 MB/s is more than enough for most applications. It’s perfect for a secondary gaming library drive. It’s also important to point out that it’s backwards compatible with PCIe Gen 3 too, so this would make an ideal partner for a slightly older machine, as long as it has a compliant m.2 slot.

You might also chose to add this to your laptop, as long as it gives you easy access to your existing SSD. For those with laptops a couple of years old, this would offer both a speed and capacity boost that would likely be very welcome. Make sure you check your laptops specs first though to make sure it will fit.

Gaming performance should also be good, thanks to Western Digital’s software which allows you to turn on a game mode. This prevents the drive from entering its low power mode, keeping throughput speeds as high as possible. That said, do make sure you’re able to keep the drive cool in whatever machine you’re using, as this will generate more heat and a heatsink isn’t included, although your motherboard may include one anyway.

We love this drive, and it’s bargain price, but be sure to check our Black Friday Deals page for more of our hand-picked selections this weekend.