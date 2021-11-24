Get an Echo Dot and a Fire TV Stick for a bargain price this Black Friday

This Amazon Black Friday deal is an excellent way of getting yourself into the shopping site’s huge tech ecosystem, as it combines both a handy Echo Dot 3rd gen and Fire TV stick.

For £29.98 you’re getting yourself the dinky Echo Dot 3rd gen and a Fire TV Stick that’ll add some smarts to your television. At full RRP, these devices would usually set you back £79.98 – so this is a £50 saving off that price.

While both the Echo Dot (£18.99) and TV Stick (£19.99) have received Black Friday cuts, this is still a strong saving if you’re looking at buying both.

Let’s delve a little deeper into the two products, shall we? The Echo Dot needs no introduction as this feels like the flagship Amazon product. This dinky smart speaker works with the Alexa voice assistant and can answer questions, play music and radio stations and control your smart home.

The Echo Dot supports major services like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Audible, BBC Sounds and can also be used to set alarms.

The Fire TV, on the other hand, plugs into an HDMI port on the back of your television and adds plenty of smarts. This is a great pick if your TV is lacking in big apps like Netflix, Prime, iPlayer, NOW, YouTube, Disney+ and more.

The TV Stick comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can ask it to play certain shows with for voice. The remote has TV controls too, so you can use it to alter volume and turn your set on and off.

Our home tech expert Dave Ludlow raved about the Echo Dot 3 when we he reviewed it, “The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy.”