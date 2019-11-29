Quick! Get these £70 five-star true wireless earbuds before they sell out

Black Friday is here and what better way to celebrate than getting £30 off the five-star rated Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds on Black Friday. You’ll want to be quick, this deal only lasts today!

This deal for the Tevi sees it fall from £99 to £69. It’s been a subject of a few Amazon Black Friday deals in the run up to the event, and this offers another opportunity to get them for a steal.

Get these amazing five-star Lypertek Tevi earbuds for only £70 Lypertek Tevi True Wireless These five-star rated true wireless earbuds offer Bluetooth 5, aptX Bluetooth, excellent sound, strong water resistance and 70 hours of charge on the go, so you'll never have to worry about running out of juice

They offer great audio performance-per-pound, with a confident, lively sound, satisfying bass and plenty of detail. They’ll make any music you play sound great.

The Tevi are a small pair of true wireless earbuds with a simple, polished and compact design that’s more welcome than some of the more bulky and chunky earbuds available. With tactile buttons for playback, volume and track selection on the earbuds, you won’t have to fish around in your pockets for your mobile device to change anything.

They come with the latest features, including Bluetooth 5 for longer wireless range and the high-quality version of Bluetooth audio streaming in aptX. Mono mode supports the use of playback through one earbud, so you can hear what’s around you.

They’re suitable for workouts or even listening to music in the shower, with their IPX7 rating meaning they’re completely waterproof, which is handy for those living in the UK.

And with 10 hours of battery life in the earbuds themselves, the charging case supplies another sixty hours for a total battery life of 70. Considering a fair chunk of true wireless earbuds top out in the 20 to thirty hour range, that’s a generous dollop of battery life.

