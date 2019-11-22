Get ahead of the curve with 22% off this AOC 144Hz gaming monitor

AOC is offering a rare discount on its C27G1 27-inch curved gaming monitor. This deal sees £50 carved off its regular £200-plus pricing – a can’t miss offer.

This 1080p AOC monitor has all the hallmarks of a great gaming display and this price reduction just sweetens the deal. The AOC monitor was previously priced at £217.48 but is now down to just £169.

One of the key traits of this AOC gaming monitor is the 144Hz refresh rate. Screens with a high refresh rate are becoming a must-have for gaming aficionados – ridding gamers of on-screen image stutter and blurry movement.

This gaming monitor also comes with AOC’s Flicker-Free Technology and AMD FreeSync for pristine viewing. The Flicker-Free tech uses a DC backlight panel to minimise flickering light levels and, as such, helps lower eye strain.

While AMD FreeSync is there to ensure you get as smooth a display experience as possible – ditching screen tearing and lag.

Along with the stunning image when it’s turned on, the AOC C27G1 looks great from stand to bezel and you can’t look past the curved screen of this monitor. The curve measures in at 1800R and surrounds you with a more immersive gaming session.

While 27-inches make this the perfect size for a desk, it also invites the prospect of a multi-screen setup. The bezels are super-slim and enable you to double – or even triple – up on monitors to provide a near-seamless multiple display experience.

The AOC C27G1 gaming monitor is a great choice to enhance your PC setup and this deal is the first time the price has plunged below £200 on Amazon. At 22% off and just £169, you don’t want to let this 144Hz monitor pass you by.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…