Get this Acer Chromebook R13 now for £300 while Black Friday stock lasts

The Acer Chromebook R13 remains one of our favourite value Chromebook offers going – and now you can snap one up for even less from Currys PC World over Black Friday.

Usually priced at around the £400-£400 mark, Currys PC World has lopped £100 off of the price of the Acer Chromebook R13 CB5-312T model for the Black Friday weekend, while stocks last.

For your cash, you’ll get a lightweight laptop with a 13-inch touchscreen display. The fully rotatable hinge means the display can be pushed all the way around so that you can flip the Acer R13 around and use it as a tablet, or you can prop it up in ‘tent’ mode for when you want to prop it up on your desk or table, kick back and stream movies and clips on Netflix and YouTube.

It’s by no means the most powerful notebook out there, and will mainly be of interest to anyone after a cheap laptop for writing essays and reports on – students on a shoestring budget will be interested in checking out the Acer Chromebook R13, as will anyone after an inexpensive workhorse device, but it’s powerful enough to less you stream media and perform simple photo editing tasks.

Here’s what we had to say about the Acer Chromebook R13 when we reviewed it last year:

“The R13 is a Chrome OS laptop, and therefore a workhorse designed mainly around Google’s free office suite, Google Docs, Gmail, and the Chrome web browser.

“For the kind of work you’ll be doing on the Chromebook R13, this will provide more than enough power. Overall performance feels smooth and stable and, aside from when we were trying to get 4K video files to play and zoom in on high-res photos, we didn’t encounter any instability or stuttering.”

“If you want a laptop solely for word processing, whether that’s for school/college/university essays or whatever, and you’re happy to get to grips with the various quirks of Chrome OS, then the Acer Chromebook R13 will satisfy. It offers great performance for a reasonable price.”

Not convinced? John Lewis also a deal going on the Asus Chromebook Flip and if that’s not doing it for you, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Laptop Deals here, too.

For more amazing deals, offers, and savings, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Thomas Newton has reported on UK consumer technology and telecoms for over ten years and has joined the Trusted Reviews team as Computing Editor. Previously writing for price comparison site Recombu.c…