Get a year’s worth of Deezer music streaming for half the price

While it’s all good buying new audio devices during Black Friday, have you considered what you’ll be listening on them? Music streaming service Deezer has brought out a cracking promotion, offering a year of its Premium and HiFi tier at half the price.

This deal means you can get a whole year’s worth of Deezer Premium or Deezer HiFi for £60 and £90 respectively, which is a fair chunk of change to save, and makes it cheaper than a year’s subscription to the premium tier of other major streaming services.

Subscribers to the service will be able to enjoy Deezer’s catalogue of 56 million songs, podcasts and radio stations without any ad breaks. The platform’s discover features offer curated lists of channels, collections and playlists to find more music and entertainment content by channel and genre.

There’s also access to your own personal Flow, a feature that creates an endless mix of favourite tracks and new music for you. Recommendations are based on your music taste, as well as input from Deezer’s data and their editors. Even more recommendations come in the form of Daily Mixes, with personal compilations of up to 40 songs made just for you.

It’s not all about music. In the Shows tab you’ll find access to podcasts that cover themes such as music, self-help, cooking, history, business news and talk shows.

The Lyrics feature lets you look up the words to songs and sing along (for those of us who like to think we know the words to songs, but don’t). Songcatcher works like Shazam, and it’ll help to identify a song you’ve heard but don’t know and add it straight to your library.

Subscribe to Deezer HiFi subscribers and there’s a library of 52 million tracks to enjoy in lossless FLAC quality. More curation is available in the HiFI Room, with curated playlists and albums specifically made to highlight FLAC tracks. HiFi subscribers also get access to the ‘360 by Deezer’ app at no extra cost, gaining access to Sony’s immersive ‘360 Reality Audio’ format where music happens all around you.

This cracking Black Friday promo will save you a whole chunk of money, and you’ll have some time to weigh up a decision, as the offer ends December 13th.

