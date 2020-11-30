Get a Switch Lite and Mario 3D All Stars for just £219.99 this Cyber Monday

Looking to start your Switch library with three excellent titles? Save £29.99 when you pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite together with Super Mario 3D All Stars this Cyber Monday.

This fantastic Cyber Monday offer comes from seller boss_deals on eBay. For £219.99, you’ll get a brand new Nintendo Switch Lite console in Grey, along with a copy of Super Mario 3D All Stars. The Switch Lite alone costs £199.99, while Mario 3D All Stars retails for £49.99. You’ll save £29.99 getting them bundled together, essentially reducing the three Mario titles to just £20 on top of the console.

The Switch Lite is a more compact and affordable alternative to the Nintendo Switch console. With integrated controls rather than detachable Joy-Cons, the Switch Lite can be used to play any Switch software that supports handheld mode.

The Lite is designed with portability in mind. While the console can’t be connected to your TV like its more expensive sibling can, it does have the same bright 720p display (albeit slightly smaller) and a longer battery life, making it better suited to gaming on-the-go.

We gave the Nintendo Switch Lite an impressive four out of five stars in our review. Games editor Jade King wrote:

“The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. However, the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, though, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer”.

The console comes bundled with a copy of Super Mario 3D All Stars. This title is less one game and more three excellent Mario platformers remastered for the Switch. Between Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, you’ll find hours of childhood nostalgia to keep yourself preoccupied this winter.

Whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a Switch Lite or you’re hoping to surprise someone this Christmas, this offer gets you started with the console and three games for just £219.99. Shop now to save £29.99 on this Nintendo Switch Lite and Super Mario 3D All Stars Bundle.

