Get a Razer Blade Pro 17 with a free gaming chair in this Black Friday deal

Razer’s Blade Pro 17 is quite the beast of a laptop on its own, but now you can get it and quite a special added bonus this Black Friday in this marvellous deal from eBuyer.

The retailer is offering an immense bundle with a decent-specced Blade Pro 17 plus a free Razer Iskur gaming chair for £2199.98.

Granted this isn’t cheap, but if you want a pretty powerful gaming laptop and chair all in one go, we’d suggest picking this bundle up.

Nab yourself a Razer Blade Pro 17 and a free Iskur chair in this amazing Black Friday deal You can now get yourself quite the bundle from eBuyer with a Razer Blade Pro 17 alongside a free Iskur gaming chair for £2199.98 – for reference, the chair on its own is around £499 RRP. eBuyer

We’ll take the Blade Pro 17 first and foremost. This is a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-10875H processor that should be able to handle the latest AAA titles, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB card should also give you plenty of grunt for 1080p gaming.

This is also backed up by the sheer power of the Blade 17 Pro’s display. First of all, it’s pretty big at 17.3 inches but comes with quite the power behind it in the form of a 360Hz refresh rate. This means gameplay should be ludicrously smooth – there’s only a few gaming monitors out there with refresh rates this high, so to get it on a laptop is a big bonus.

16GB of RAM also gives you plenty of spare capacity for those high-intensity tasks and a 512GB SSD also provides you with loads of storage space to load your favourite games onto.

If you do find yourself short on space, then Razer say you can upgrade drive to a capacity of upwards of 2TB with the spare M.2 slot inside. Or, you could hook up a decent sized external drive through one of the USB-A 3.2 ports that’s present on the Blade 17 Pro, alongside a USB-C and HDMI.

It would be wrong not to mention the fact you also get a free Iskur gaming chair for your troubles with this bundle. You’ll find it’s very comfortable with some breathable synthetic leather and plenty of padding present, and its 4D armrests provide loads of adjustability, for instance.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a brilliant laptop as it stands, and getting a free £500 gaming chair thrown in does sweeten the deal. You’re getting a laptop that’s great for both gaming and more intense tasks like video editing for instance, and also one with a good port selection and a rather powerful display.

Be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals over the weekend.