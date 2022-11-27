Get a PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 for this ridiculously low price

If you managed to snag a PS5 either before Black Friday or during the sale then this FIFA 23 and extra controller bundle is a must-buy.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is continuing over the weekend and we’ve spotted this absolutely fantastic saving on a PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 bundle. Currently, you can get the two for £69.99, that’s a terrific £30 saving from the previous price.

This is comfortably the cheapest way to buy these two products and the cheapest it’s been on Amazon. For some extra context, FIFA 23 for PS5 alone is £46.99 in the Black Friday sale, meaning you’re getting a DualSense controller for £23.

Was £99.99

Now £69.99 View Deal

The DualSense is an exceptional controller, and one of the biggest (and best) PS5 features. It has stunning haptics that subtly buzz your hands as you play supported games and really adds that extra element to gaming. It has a sleek design too – here in white – and has decent battery life. It’s comfortable to grip, and has a USB- C port for charging.

Paring it with FIFA 23 is an excellent idea, especially for those looking to take on some competitive two-player gaming this festive period.

When we reviewed FIFA 23 we said it was a huge upgrade over the previous game and you’ll also get some World Cup 2022 DLC included too, so you can repeat the iconic moments from the tournament at home. FIFA 23 also includes Ultimate Team, Career Mode and all the players licenses you could want – including Ted Lasso and Richmond FC from the Apple TV series.

