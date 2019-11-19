Currys PC World has a fantastic discount on the Motorola G7 Plus right now, offering the phone for just £199.99 as part of its best Black Friday deals.

Given that its RRP is still £269.99, that’s a saving of £70 to be had. What’s more, using the code ACCS30 at checkout, you can also save 30% on a whole range of accessories including chargers, phone cases and accessories. There’s no doubt here – Black Friday has definitely come early.

Black Friday Moto G7 Plus Deal Motorola Moto G7 Plus – Viva Red The slick Moto G7 Plus was already one of our favourite affordable smartphones, but with this limited time £70 discount in the Currys PC World Black Friday sale, it's an absolute no brainer for any buyer on a budget.

Well, you’ll be pleased to hear that not only are we seeing some great offers from Currys PC World weeks ahead of the big day, you don’t even have to worry about whether this product will be selling for cheaper on Black Friday itself.

That’s because Currys is running a price promise guarantee. To put it simply, if the phone is reduced to a lower price come Black Friday, you’ll be able to get a refund on the difference, effectively getting the product for the same price as those who waited.

Related: Currys PC World Black Friday Deals

An upgrade to the Moto G7, without a premium price tag, the Moto G7 Plus went down well when it released early this year, and we gave it a high 9 out of 10 rating. Compared to its predecessor, the Moto G7 Plus boasts an extended battery life and boosted front-facing camera that makes it well worth picking up over the other model.

The phone also has a better processor, capable of running high-end games (though not on the highest settings) and better overall camera hardware. The main camera impresses, with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor that you’d expect to see in top of the line phones.

Black Friday Moto G7 Plus Deal Motorola Moto G7 Plus – Viva Red The slick Moto G7 Plus was already one of our favourite affordable smartphones, but with this limited time £70 discount in the Currys PC World Black Friday sale, it's an absolute no brainer for any buyer on a budget.

To be clear though, any phone at this price is obviously focused on being on affordable product, not a premium one. Don’t buy the Motorola G7 Plus and be surprised when it doesn’t have the snazzier features of more expensive products. Still, for those with a budget, looking to buy a phone that gets all the basics right, you can’t go wrong with the Moto G7 Plus.

The Moto G7 Plus was good value for money when it launched, which made it an easy one to recommend. At this new price it’s an even better deal, and since you’re protected from missing out on any future Black Friday price drops, there’s really no reason to wait.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Freelance writer Matt Bassil is a freelance tech and video game journalist and recent MA graduate from Cardiff University. He’ll be guiding you through some of the best deals available over the Black Friday period and…