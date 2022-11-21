Get a head start on your New Year fitness goals with Garmin’s unbelievable Black Friday offer

One of Garmin’s best wearables is currently available with a great saving, so check out this fantastic deal if you want to get yourself in shape.

The refurbished Garmin Fenix 6S is on a great deal from Amazon, now available for just £239.99. Previously the watch’s median selling price on the website had been £292.39, which represents a very good saving of around £50.

However if you’re hoping to get a brand new wearable, or you’d prefer to buy some else entirely, then check out our round-up of all the best Black Friday deals around at the moment, to nab amazing savings on headphones, TVs, and more.

The Garmin Fenix 6S is packed with top-end fitness features including GPS, heart-rate sensing and support for multiple different sports, while it it is in a smaller casing than the standard Fenix 6 so is better suited to slimmer wrists.

Get a refurbished Garmin Fenix 6S for just £239.99 A refurbished version of the Garmin Fenix 6S is now available for just £239.99, a price that belies the premium quality of this top-end fitness watch. With many of the same features as the Fenix 6 Pro, this device is ideal for sports tracking and has a smaller casing that’s better suited to thinner wrists. Amazon

New low price

£239.99 View Deal

With a 1.2-inch screen specifically styled for a comfortable fit on smaller wrists, unlike many other gargantuan top-end sports watches, it weighs only 58g yet is full of helpful features to help you enhance your performance across a variety of different disciplines.

The 24/7 heart rate sensor and Pulse Oximeter give a greater insight into the health of your cardiovascular system, while the battery life can last up to 9 days in between charges. Multi-GNSS satellite references mean that location tracking is very accurate, so whether you’re running, cycling, or navigating yourself during a hike then you can keep a beady eye on your location.

There are some smarter features on board too, although these are rather limited by the standards of other smartwatches, though you will still be able to make contactless payments with this device for example.

We have not tested this edition of the watch, but have described its sibling the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar as “the best fitness tracker on the market.”

Reviews on Amazon also seem positive. Chris writes that it is “superb, robust, [and has] very accurate GPS, heart rate, and SpO2… Stylish and lightweight.” Meanwhile Ambrose is complimentary of the customer service he received from Amazon and Garmin, having bought a refurbished item; he says, “So all in all, I am super happy with the service, despite the item being a refurbished/renewed item. If you’re worried getting a Renewed Garmin watch from Amazon then please don’t! The watch I received was as new, and should anything go wrong, Garmin will look after you – well, at least that’s been my experience anyway!”

The below chart from Keepa shows the recent price history of the Garmin Fenix 6S (refurbished):

Best Early Black Friday Deals