Get a Glacier White PS4 Pro with Death Stranding for just £299 in this early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2019 is almost here, and the gaming deals have already begun emerging across the internet as retailers prepare for the avalanche of customers eager to snap up a bargain.

Amazon UK already has an abundance of console bundles available right now, many of which include some of this year’s biggest games for a fraction of their original price as part of a complete package.

The retailer’s early bargains feature a Glacier White 1TB PS4 Pro and Death Stranding for just £299.99, a price which in itself is cheaper than you’d normally find the console on its lonesome. Given how widely praised Hideo Kojima’s latest project has been, this is a hard offer to turn down.

Ever since its initial release a few years ago, the PS4 Pro has slowly dropped in price, making the act of playing games in 4K with the added benefit of HDR more and more accessible for a variety of players, and with Sony’s recent output of exclusives, there’s plenty of incentive to get involved.

“PS4 Pro is the undisputed console champ no longer, but if you’re looking for a step up into 4K gaming, it’s still the best deal in town,” reads our 4/5 review of Sony’s console. While it doesn’t boast the sheer power of Microsoft’s Xbox One X, it’s still one of the best consoles out there.

Death Stranding takes full advantage of the hardware, and is arguably one of this generation’s most visually-stunning experiences, taking advantage of the DECIMA Engine to depict vast, adventurous landscapes you’re free to explore at your leisure. It’s really something – and that’s without jumping into how the game actually plays.

“It’s unlike anything else out there in the gaming medium right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel beautifully compelling- resulting in one of the strongest final acts I’ve seen in some time,” reads my review.

If you’re after a PS4 Pro before the real Black Friday 2019 madness begins – this bundle is definitely worth a look. Since Death Stranding only launched a few short weeks ago it’s still retailing for £50 or so – meaning this is one of the cheaper ways to get your hands on it.

