Get a free Xbox Series S with this early Black Friday Pixel 6 deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Black Friday is mere weeks away and this early deal will get you an Xbox Series S for free when you buy a selected Pixel 6.

It can be hard when you want to upgrade to a new phone, but you can’t seem to justify such a big purchase for just one device.

Well, this early Black Friday deal from EE makes that problem a whole lot easier. Pick up Pixel 6 on a contract with 100GB of data or more and you’ll get a free Xbox Series S.

You don’t just get an Xbox Series S, which packs a significant graphics update from the Xbox One S, but three whole months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate too.

Game Pass offers over 100 games that you can sink your teeth into. Halo Infinite will be coming to Xbox Game Pass early next month, so you can check in with Master Chief over the Christmas period. You can also dive into Minecraft, the all-new Forza Horizon 5 and Back 4 Blood, making this the perfect spot to find your new favourite game.

And we haven’t even talked about the Pixel 6; Google’s latest smartphone is packing an all-new chipset, Google Tensor, which has brought in new features like the Magic Eraser, which allows you to easily remove stray people or objects from your photos.

The Pixel 6 features one of the best smartphone cameras around currently, with two main cameras and a new 50MP main sensor which offers up a wonderful shallow depth of field, giving your snaps a more detailed and professional feel.

Grab yourself an Xbox Series S and a new phone with this cracking deal

Grab yourself an Xbox Series S and a new phone with this cracking deal

Upgrade your phone and your gaming rig with this deal, as you can bag a free Xbox Series S and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free when you buy a 100GB or more Pixel 6.

  • EE
  • Get a free Xbox Series S
  • 100GB data plan for just £49 a month
View Deal

To get involved with this fantastic deal, just make sure you choose a contract that offers 100GB of data or more.

Make sure you visit Trusted Reviews in the runup and during Black Friday, as we’ll be giving you the first chance to snatch up some of the best deals going.

