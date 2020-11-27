Get a free Fire TV Stick with this Echo Dot Black Friday bundle

Amazon’s dropped another winner this Black Friday – letting you get one of its all-new Fire TV streaming sticks for no extra cost when you bag a 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot.

On its own, the latest Echo Dot has an RRP of £49.99, but this bundle gets you both of the aforementioned products for just £49 this Black Friday. If you’ve been meaning to add some extra components to your Alexa-centric smart home, then this is a great way to do so without breaking the bank.

The Alexa ecosystem has only gotten better in the last few years, and those strides are epitomised in Amazon’s latest smart home devices. Starting with the Echo Dot, Amazon’s moved away from the puck-shaped aesthetic of the previous model, instead adopting a spherical design that makes the whole thing look a lot more futuristic.

In our testing for the new Echo Dot, we gave the device a high 4.5/5 rating, with our verdict stating: “the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) is a far more interesting-looking product than the old model, better able to slip into your home without standing out for the wrong reasons. While there’s nothing new about what Alexa can do on this model, Amazon has boosted the audio quality so the occasional bit of music is pretty good and voice replies are really easy to understand.”

While we’ve yet to test the very latest iteration of the Fire TV Stick, we have been impressed with its predecessors. The integration of Alexa into the streaming stick’s smart remote ensures that navigation is simple and without fuss.

Plus, with all the major streaming services featured such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Now TV and more, there’s very little about the Fire TV Stick to leave you wanting.

Stock has already begun to fly off the virtual shelves for this bundle, so if you want to be in with a chance of receiving it before Christmas, then now’s the time to pounce.

