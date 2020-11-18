The Samsung QE55Q70R smart TV has dropped to just £669 ahead of Black Friday. Save £80 on this 55-inch QLED display when you shop now through eBay now – no code necessary.

Such a hefty discount such as this tends to come with a limited time code, which can be helpful as it lets us know exactly how long an offer is available for. With this deal however, there’s no mention of an end date and stock is already dwindling for the set.

Deal: The Samsung 55-inch Q70R 4K TV is now just £669

Powered by the Quantum Processor 4K, Samsung’s TV offers high quality 4K picture with bold contrast and beautiful detail, thanks to the addition of Direct Full Array and HDR1000. Samsung’s 4K AI Upscaling allows the TV to reduce image noise, restore detail and sharpen edges to near 4K resolution.

The Q70R also comes with voice assistant support, so you can effortlessly control your TV and your smart home from the comfort of your own sofa.

There’s even an Ambient mode, so you can turn your display into a decorative feature or an electronic photo album with your own photos when not in use.

We were impressed by what the QE55Q70R had to offer at such an affordable price, receiving a high 4.5/5 rating and a Trusted Reviews recommended award. Reviewer Steve Withers noted:

“This mid-range 4K TV is a cost-effective way of getting into QLED, with a direct backlight and local dimming. A few corners have been cut to get the price down, but this doesn’t impact on the excellent SDR and HDR performance, plus the smart system remains comprehensive. Only a lack of support for Dolby Vision disappoints”.

If you’ve been considering making the leap to high-end 4K content, now is the perfect time. Not only have the Black Friday offers already started rolling in, but this year’s sale times perfectly with the release of the next generation of games consoles, both of which take advantage of 4K gameplay.

The 55-inch Q70R is a fantastic 4K QLED option and, at £80 off, this is a great time to pick it up. You’ll want to act fast though as there’s only a limited quantity of stock available. Pick up the Samsung QE55Q70R for just £669 from eBay now.

