Get £70 off this NZXT Kraken CPU water cooler in Black Friday bargain

Need to keep your PC cool when you’re playing the latest AAA games? Well, if you do, SCAN has slashed the price of its NZXT Kraken X53 All-In-Cooler in this Black Friday stonker.

It’s available with quite a hefty discount, standing at £79.99 currently, in contrast to its retail price of £149.99 – that gives you a great cooler at nearly half price.

If you’re in the market for a convenient water cooling solution for your PC, then we’d suggest picking this NZXT Kraken A53 up whilst stocks last.

Don’t miss a near half price deal on this NZXT All-In-One water cooler for Black Friday If you’re in need of an all-in-one water cooler this Black Friday, SCAN has you covered with this marvellous NZXT Kraken X53 for nearly half price. It’s available for £79.99 as opposed to the usual full £149.99 asking price. SCAN

Was £149.99

£79.99 View Deal

It comes with 2x 120mm fans, which should provide ample airflow for the radiator, and also provides a nice middle ground when it comes to noise.

Also, the Kraken A53 is compatible with a shedload of both AMD and Intel CPUs and their respective sockets so should work natively with nearly whatever CPU you have in your system currently, be it an older Intel Core i3-7350K, a first-gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X, or LGA-1200 compatible Intel processors like the Intel Core i7-10700K.

It also looks the part too with some sharp RGB lighting to go with all your other RGB-laden PC components that seem to be becoming the norm at the moment. The lighting here looks to be pretty sharp, and you should be able to see in it all its glory as long as you’ve got a PC with a transparent side panel.

This RGB lighting, alongside plenty of other configurable bits and pieces, can be easily controlled with NZXT’s own CAM software where it’s possible to sync your RGB lighting with the launch of your favourite games, check fan speeds, current FPS and a whole lot more. Having a convenient all-in-one solution for software also helps to keep things even easier for your cooler.

Don’t miss a near half price deal on this NZXT All-In-One water cooler for Black Friday If you’re in need of an all-in-one water cooler this Black Friday, SCAN has you covered with this marvellous NZXT Kraken X53 for nearly half price. It’s available for £79.99 as opposed to the usual full £149.99 asking price. SCAN

Was £149.99

£79.99 View Deal

So, if you are looking for a handy all-in-one water cooler with some large fans with good airflow, decent socket compatibility and cool RGB lighting and software integration, then picking up this NZXT Kraken A53 should be a good investment.

And of course, be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there and will keep you updated with what’s new in the world of tech.