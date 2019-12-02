Get a 49-inch 4K Dolby Vision TV for under £300 in this unmissable Cyber Monday deal

This is one of the more eye-catching deals we’ve seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals event. This Techwood Dolby Vision-enabled 4K smart TV can be had for less than £300

The exact price is £279, which for a TV that has Dolby Vision and smart apps, is an incredible price.

It’s been a while since we reviewed a Techwood TV – all the way back in 2015 – which we gave four stars. But even for a budget set, this 4K TV has some fantastic features.

It has Dolby Vision and is the cheapest TV during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals event we’ve seen that has had that particular HDR format included.

It should be noted that the Techwood will likely suffer from a less-than bright HDR performance. But the inclusion of Dolby Vision should make that HDR performance come across a bit better, with more refined and accurate colours.

You get the usual bevy of smart apps, which is not always a given at this price. That list includes Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and ALL 4 among others. And with Dolby Vision supported, the TV will be extracting better HDR image quality out of a video streaming service such as Netflix.

The Techwood also has Freeview Play with access to 70 live TV channels and all the latest stuff from the catch-up apps. HDMI inputs stand at three, again a good result for a TV under £300, and there’s also Wi-Fi connectivity.

If you’re after a cheap 4K TV with some very decent features for the price, this looks like an outstanding deal.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …