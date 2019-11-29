If you’re looking for genuine value for money on a new 4K TV this Black Friday to watch The Irishman in 4K on Netflix then this could have just the deal for you.

The online retail giant is offering the Philips The One (PUS7304) 4K TV for just £591.34. This is down from a launch price of £1,000 mid-way through this year. Despite some fluctuations, the TV was selling for the same price as we entered into October and that makes it one of the best Black Friday deals so far.

So what does the Philips ‘The One’ PUS7304 have to offer? This is an up to date mid-range effort from the prestigious brand, offering a 50-inch 4K display and a super-skinny frame in an extravagant light silver finish.

The T-shaped stand lets you swivel the screen left and right, which isn’t always possible on such large TVs. Thanks for that, Philips.

One of the brand’s signature TV technologies is Ambilight, which is present here. Ambilight takes the form of a series of LED lights on the back of the TV, which then accurately mimic the light emanating from each portion of the picture and project it onto the wall behind your TV.

The result is a more immersive viewing experience. It might sound a little gimmicky, but it genuinely works to pull you into the action.

The Philips PUS7304 runs on Android TV Pie, which supplies some Google-powered smarts to proceedings. That includes Google Assistant voice control, though it’s also compatible with Alexa devices.

Picture quality is covered by a combination of a direct LED lighting system with Philips’s P5 picture processor. It’s not quite up to the level of the brand’s latest OLED TVs, but there’s plenty of power going around all the same.

Notably, there’s also support Dolby Vision HDR and the HDR10+ premium HDR format, which is a fairly unique combination in a mid-range LCD.

Make no mistake, the Philips The One PUS7304 is a thoroughly modern, up to date mid-range TV. It just so happens to be selling at an entry-level price right now.

