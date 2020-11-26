Get 30% off the Sonos One SL wireless speaker this Black Friday

Save 30% on the Trusted Reviews Awards-winning Sonos One SL wireless multi-room speaker when you shop with Currys PC World this Black Friday. The speaker is now down to just £125.10 when you use code ‘SMARTSOUNDS10’.

The Sonos One SL has already seen a big reduction this month from its original £179 price point down to just £139. Now you can take an additional 10% off by entering this Black Friday promo code at checkout. Overall, you’ll save a not-too-shabby £53.90 on this speaker, making it the perfect gift for friends, family or even yourself this Christmas.

The Sonos One SL is a smart speaker that can be used alone or paired up with other Sonos speakers to create a multi-room experience throughout your home.

The speaker essentially offers the same audio quality, design and features as the Sonos One without the One’s smart assistant, making it a cheaper option for anyone with privacy concerns or simply less interested in voice control.

You can still control the SL easily with the Sonos Controller app, touch controls or Apple AirPlay 2. You can even use voice commands, despite the speaker’s lack of mics, by pairing it with any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant speaker you already own.

If you decide to create a sound system with your speaker, you can choose to play the same music throughout your home or different songs in different rooms, so the whole family can listen to what they want on the same sound system. You can even pair the One SL with another One SL or a One in the same room to create an immersive stereo sound.

The speaker is fitted with two Class-D amplifiers powering a tweeter and a mid-bass woofer. We found the audio to be well-balanced and packed with detail.

TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney gave the Sonos One SL a perfect five out of five stars, writing:

“If you’re not interested in voice assistants, the One SL is a smarter choice than the Sonos One. Slightly cheaper, it offers the same great features and sound. Whether you’re after a standalone speaker or want home cinema rears for your Sonos system, the One SL is a super choice”.

Whether you’re looking to add to your current Sonos system or just pick up a fantastic speaker this Black Friday, the £125.10 Sonos One SL is a great choice. It even comes with a two-year warranty included. Simply enter code SMARTSOUNDS10 at checkout to save 30% total on the Sonos wireless speaker.

