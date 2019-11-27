Get £200 off a Special Edition Naim Mu-so at John Lewis

Naim launched the Mu-so 2nd generation earlier this year, but there are original Naim Mu-so systems hanging about with John Lewis reducing this Special Edition version by £200

This deal sees the asking price of the Naim Mu-so lowered from £895 to £695, and as it’s being reduced to clear, this is likely the last chance to get yourself the first-gen Mu-so system.

With the Mu-so 2 priced higher than the original did at launch at a stratospheric £1299; the original Mu-so remained at its £895 RRP, so this reduction is the cheapest you can get a full-size Mu-so music system.

Get £200 off the Special Edition Naim Mu-so system Naim Audio Mu-so Wireless Music System This deal sees the price of the Naim Mu-so crash down from £895 to £695. This fantastic-sounding speaker includes support for aptX Bluetooth, AirPlay, Spotify and Tidal alongside Hi-res audio and multi-room

For less money, you get a highly competent music system that looks every inch the premium system it sets out to be. Build is sturdy, so you can be confident this will be a system that will last for years. John Lewis even throws in a two-year guarantee if you’re still unsure.

Streaming is this wireless speaker’s raison d’etre, opening up access to Spotify and Tidal music services, with AirPlay (no AirPlay 2) and aptX Bluetooth supported, the latter enabling a higher-quality of Bluetooth playback.

If you already have Naim products in the home, the Mu-so can function in a multi-room set-up. And we ought to take about the best aspect of this speaker – its sound.

In this department the Mu-so is absolutely thrilling, putting its stamp on music with a powerful performance that fills a room. Its spacious stereo mix means you can hear all the instruments in a track, allowing the listener to enjoy all the detail that’s on offer.

And the Special Edition comes in gold, great if you want to add some bling to the living room.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

