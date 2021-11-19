Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for just £29.85 in the Black Friday sale

ShopTo is currently offering a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus for just £29.85 when you use the ‘EXTRATEN’ code at checkout.

At that price, you’re saving more than 33% on an already fantastic value offering. Since PlayStation Plus gifts you free games on a monthly basis, you could effectively be getting a return on your money right away.

PlayStation is currently offering dodgeball-multiplayer Knockout City and fantasy RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. These games normally cost £17.99 and £34.99 respectively, with the combined cost exceeding how much you’ll be paying for an entire year’s subscription to PlayStation Plus.

Get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for just £29.85 ShopTo is currently offering 12 months of a PlayStation Plus subscription for just £29.85 when you use the code ‘EXTRATEN’ at checkout. By signing up to PlayStation Plus, you’ll not only be able to play online with your friends, but can also download and play the monthly offering of games including November’s Knockout City. ShopTo

Save over 33%

£29.85 View Deal

And if you’re not interested in these games, there’s a good chance something more appealing will be offered in the coming months. Mortal Kombat X, Hitman 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Battlefield V and Days Gone have been offered for free in recent months, proving that PlayStation isn’t afraid to give away copies of major AAA games.

Subscribing to PlayStation Plus also enables you to take part in online multiplayer games, so you’ll need to sign up if you’re planning on playing the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield or FIFA with your friends.

You’ll also get access to exclusive member discounts in the digital PlayStation Store shop, saving even more money of future game purchases. The likes of A Way Out, LittleBigPlanet 3 and InFamous Second Son are all currently being offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers at a discount.

What’s more, PlayStation Plus subscribers can currently download free game packs for the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Fortnite and Rocket League.

And if you don’t want to commit to a lengthy 12-month subscription, ShopTo is also offering a 3-month subscription for £16.85, and a 1-month subscription for £6.85. Simply hit the ‘View Deal’ link above, and then select your desired subscription length.

Once purchased, you’ll be able to redeem the code either through a web browser or via your PS4/PS5 console in the PlayStation Store.