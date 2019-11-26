Currys is offering an absolutely cracking combo in this Black Friday deal. You can get a Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X, Gears 5, Gears of War: Ultimate Editon, Gears of War 2, 3 and 4 – wait, that’s still not all – along with Tekken 5 and Project Cars 2 for just £299.

From being a Gears fanatic to having a passing interest in the series or simply wanting to grab the most powerful Xbox, this is a stunning deal for you. Getting to experience the full Gears of War story (sans Judgement) is a can’t-miss opportunity and you’ll be able to do it on this beast of a console all for less than £300.

The primary appeal of this deal that just keeps on giving is the Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X. The Xbox One X is Microsoft’s premium console and offers some knock your socks off specs – including a 1TB hard drive and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. Our Xbox One X review called it “the most powerful console money can buy.”

The Xbox One X lets you experience 4K Ultra HD gaming with crisp HDR graphics. Along with gaming, the console includes a 4K Blu-ray player and lets you stream in 4K – allowing you to not only play great-looking content but watch it too.

Before we get to the games, there’s the matter of six months free Spotify Premium. Spotify Premium is usually £9.99 this month but – with this offer – you can open a new Spotify account and get six months of Premium completely free.

Let’s dive into the whopping seven titles included in this sub-£300 bundle. The headliner is Gears 5, a game which our review said “is the series’ most ambitious entry to date, bringing with it an endless wave of revolutionary ideas that the franchise has been in desperate need of for years.”

Gears 5 is an accessible game but there’s also more fun to be had if you have some knowledge of the story so far. Thankfully, this bundle comes with four other games from the series – providing you with plenty of lore and meaty story beats to enjoy the series to its fullest.

If all this Gears and Xbox One X goodness still isn’t enough to convince you of this cracking discount, the bundle also comes with Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, a one month Xbox Game Pass trial and a one month Xbox Live Gold trial.

For less than £300 then that’s a Limited Edition Gear 5 Xbox One X, almost the complete Gears game series, two extra games, access to Xbox online services and six whole months of Spotify Premium. That’s an absolutely stunning value for money offering.

