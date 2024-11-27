Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro Solar Black Friday deal decimates the Apple Watch Ultra

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This deal on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar multisport smartwatch has us wondering why you’d bother with an Apple Watch Ultra this Black Friday.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar for £516.99 as one of its official Black Friday deals, potentially saving you more than £100 (or 17%) on its £619.99 RRP.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar is selling at a £100 discount this Black Friday.

This is an outstanding deal on one of the very best high-end fitness-focused smartwatches on the market. Wearables expert Michael Sawh reviewed this one for us at launch, and handed out a hugely positive 4 out of 5 score.

“The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is another Garmin outdoor watch with big features and a big battery life,” concluded Michael. His main criticism of the watch, which kept it from an even higher score, was that it was very similar to the Fenix 7. For everyone who doesn’t have that brilliant watch, however, the Fenix 7 Pro just became the one to get as part of this Black Friday deal.

It’s worth emphasising that this is the Solar model, too. This means that it utilises Garmin’s Power Glass lens for additional solar charging, which gets you hours of additional battery life. We’re talking 22-days rather than the already-epic 18.

Hopefully it goes without saying that you don’t buy a premium Garmin product to deal with your smartphone notifications – though it can indeed do that. Where it beats all-comers, including the Apple Watch Ultra, is in its expert level of tracking and training analysis.

This Pro model packs in an upgraded HR sensor, accurate GPS performance due to Garmin’s multi frequency positioning and rich mapping support, and new Endurance and Hill scores. The latter takes existing metrics like VO2 Max and examines your short and long-term workout history to help you understand if you’re in a good position to tackle those tricky hill-laden routes.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar is a fabulous multisport smartwatch, and there’s never been a better time to buy it than this Black Friday. We’ll be bringing you more deals on smartwatches, and whole lot more beside, so stay tuned.

