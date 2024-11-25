This Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal beats the Apple Watch in two key areas this Black Friday

Why settle for an Apple Watch this Black Friday when the Garmin Vivoactive 5 delivers more on both battery and affordability?

Race to Amazon today to save 28% on the Vivoactive 5 and bag the smartwatch and fitness tracker for just £178.99. That’s £71 less than its usual price of £249.99. For our US readers, the price of the wearable has dropped 33% to just $199.99.

This is also the cheapest we’ve seen the Garmin watch fall on Amazon since it launched last September, making this the perfect time to swipe it up. If any of your friends or family are looking to improve their health in 2025, this could be a great gift to help them track their progress.

Is the Garmin Vivoactive 5 worth buying?

A well-rounded sports watch Pros Sharp AMOLED colour screen

Solid sports tracking modes

Well integrated smartwatch features Cons Watch UI still needs some refining

Can’t track elevation like Vivoactive 4

Misses out on useful Training Readiness metric

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a smartwatch and fitness tracker with a sharp AMOLED colour display, solid sports tracking modes and well-integrated smartwatch features.

The wearable features more than 30 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including walking, running, swimming, activities for wheelchair users and more. It can offer personalised feedback on your workout, including how much time you should take to recover, sleep coaching and insight into your overall health through heart rate variability tracking.

Other health features include 24/7 heart rate tracking, pulse ox, stress tracking, meditation and more. You’ll also receive an overview of your sleep, recovery, calendar and more every morning via Garmin’s Morning Report.

Of course, we can’t ignore the Vivoactive 5’s smartwatch features, including the ability to receive emails, texts and alerts from your iOS or Android phone. The battery life is fantastic too, with Garmin offering up to 11 days between charges in smartwatch mode.

Reviewer Michael Sawh would recommend the Vivoactive 5 to those wanting a good mix of sports watch and smartwatch. He wrote: “If you’re looking for a watch at a mid range price that performs well for sports tracking and offers good core smartwatch features, the Vivoactive 5 delivers that”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Garmin Vivoactive 5 review.

Looking for a different deal?

