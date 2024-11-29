Garmin Venu 2 hits a serious sweet spot for Black Friday UK

The Garmin Venu 2 is excellent watch for fitness enthusiasts that’ll kickstart your goals and keep you on track to meet them. On Black Friday the price has hit a new low.

Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch for £199.99 which is a £130 saving on the asking price for this wearable that tracks your health metrics around the clock.

Was £329.99

Now £199.99 View Deal

This watch started at £349.99 but right, but the Black Friday price is £150 off that. There are a range of colours available, but the cheapest deal appears to be on the black hue with a matching strap. You’ll also get free delivery with Amazon Prime.

This GPS watch has been around since 2021, which is why you’re seeing such a steep discount for Black Friday. Garmin has brought out the Venu 3 since then, but you won’t see anywhere near a £199.99 price.

Despite being a little longer in the tooth, we remain really enthused about this purchase though, especially if you’re seeking a watch that offers plenty of essential fitness tracking metrics, but aren’t so concerned about the elite performance metrics designed for those who are super serious about their hobby.

There’s excellent heart rate and GPS location tracking data, the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels, up to 20-hours of battery life with GPS mode on, and 11 days of lifeforce with the always-on 1.3-inch AMOLED display set to off.

In awarding the Garmin Venu 2 a 4.5 star score, our reviewer concluded: “I have loved using the Garmin Venu 2. I trust its stats, it’s fairly comfortable to wear 24/7, and the battery life is good as long as you don’t set the screen to stay on all day. Just don’t buy a Venu 2 expecting a high-end Forerunner watch with an OLED screen. While it records the usual dizzying array of metrics, some of the stats that can help you balance a packed workout schedule are left out.”