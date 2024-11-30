Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Take 20% off this solar-powered Garmin smartwatch

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Outdoor enthusiasts need to see this Black Friday bargain on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch. 

Get the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for just £264.89 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save a massive £65.10 off its usual RRP. 

Outdoor enthusiasts will love this Garmin Instinct 2X smartwatch

Outdoor enthusiasts will love this Garmin Instinct 2X smartwatch

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch is a fantastic choice for outdoor enthusiasts, as it sports an LED torch, multi-GNSS network support and solar-powered glass front. Now just £264.89, this is Black Friday bargain.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £264.89
View Deal

With its precise location tracking, solar-charging glass front and built-in LED torch, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch is a great wearable for outdoor enthusiasts. 

In fact, its solar-charging Power Glass front means the Instinct 2X Solar has the potential for unlimited battery life as its charge can constantly be topped up when outside in bright enough light. 

Even with solar charging aside, Garmin promises the smartwatch can last for up to a whopping 40-days although we haven’t verified this claim ourselves. 

The Instinct 2X Solar is also fitted with an LED torch with variable intensity levels and a useful red light safety mode to help you keep an eye on your surroundings during the night.

If outdoor activities such as running, hiking or even skiing are your preference then you’ll especially benefit from the Instinct 2X Solar’s multi GNSS network support which allows you to navigate with a higher level of positioning accuracy so you’ll never worry about losing where you are. 

The Instinct 2X also has multiple built-in sports apps with a range of activities to track from running, hiking and swimming to indoor climbing, golf and yoga. 

Having said that, the Instinct 2X Solar isn’t just for tracking activity but also for monitoring your health and receiving insights into how your body is working. With a wrist-based heart rate monitor you can receive alerts if irregularities are detected and, thanks to the advanced sleep monitoring tools, you can receive a full breakdown of each of your sleep stages. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Garmin also sends users a customisable morning report which gives you an overview of how well you slept, recovery and training outlook, alongside your HRV status and even the day’s weather. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar ourselves, it currently has a 4.5-star rating based on over 4.700 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers say the smartwatch boasts an excellent battery life and is especially great for longer endurance events.

You might like…

The Sonos Ace headphones are great – this Cyber Monday they’re an absolute bargain (now even cheaper!)

The Sonos Ace headphones are great – this Cyber Monday they’re an absolute bargain (now even cheaper!)

Max Parker 16 mins ago
I can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 Pro is – why spend more?

I can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 Pro is – why spend more?

Jessica Gorringe 58 mins ago
Do not buy an Air Fryer on Black Friday without reading this first

Do not buy an Air Fryer on Black Friday without reading this first

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Bought a Steam Deck this Black Friday? You need these discounted accessories

Bought a Steam Deck this Black Friday? You need these discounted accessories

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Huge Sony WF-1000XM5 discount makes the AirPods Pro 2 look overpriced

Huge Sony WF-1000XM5 discount makes the AirPods Pro 2 look overpriced

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Upgrade your TV on the cheap with this huge Nvidia Shield and Shield Pro discount

Upgrade your TV on the cheap with this huge Nvidia Shield and Shield Pro discount

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access