Take 20% off this solar-powered Garmin smartwatch

With its precise location tracking, solar-charging glass front and built-in LED torch, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch is a great wearable for outdoor enthusiasts.

In fact, its solar-charging Power Glass front means the Instinct 2X Solar has the potential for unlimited battery life as its charge can constantly be topped up when outside in bright enough light.

Even with solar charging aside, Garmin promises the smartwatch can last for up to a whopping 40-days although we haven’t verified this claim ourselves.

The Instinct 2X Solar is also fitted with an LED torch with variable intensity levels and a useful red light safety mode to help you keep an eye on your surroundings during the night.

If outdoor activities such as running, hiking or even skiing are your preference then you’ll especially benefit from the Instinct 2X Solar’s multi GNSS network support which allows you to navigate with a higher level of positioning accuracy so you’ll never worry about losing where you are.

The Instinct 2X also has multiple built-in sports apps with a range of activities to track from running, hiking and swimming to indoor climbing, golf and yoga.

Having said that, the Instinct 2X Solar isn’t just for tracking activity but also for monitoring your health and receiving insights into how your body is working. With a wrist-based heart rate monitor you can receive alerts if irregularities are detected and, thanks to the advanced sleep monitoring tools, you can receive a full breakdown of each of your sleep stages.

Garmin also sends users a customisable morning report which gives you an overview of how well you slept, recovery and training outlook, alongside your HRV status and even the day’s weather.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar ourselves, it currently has a 4.5-star rating based on over 4.700 customer reviews on Amazon. Customers say the smartwatch boasts an excellent battery life and is especially great for longer endurance events.