Garmin has a fitness tracker under £60 for the Black Friday sale

It’s never too early to be mindful of health and fitness and Garmin’s vivofit Jr.3 tracker would make a great stocking stuffer.

Right now Amazon UK is selling the Garmin vivofit Jr.3 for just £57.99, offering a £12 saving on the £69.99 asking price. It’s available in both lilac and blue.

£12 off this Garmin fitness tracker for kids The Garmin vivofit Jr. 3 is a kid-focused fitness tracker that’ll encourage being active and provide rewards for completing chores. It’s on sale at Amazon this weekend. Amazon

Was £69.99

Now £57.99 View Deal

This swim-friendly device includes one year of battery life meaning there’s no need to take it off for visits to the pool or to recharge. The battery is easily replaceable by a parent and the design is highly durable thanks to the plastic casing, and there are various options for customising the display.

The app tracks steps, estimated distance, and there’s a toe-to-toe challenge meaning kids can challenge each other to have friendly step competitions. If kids achieve their active minutes goals, they can unlock features on the watch and in-app, such as new icons and games.

There’s also a handy in case of emergency widget that enables an adult to access the child’s emergency contact information. Meanwhile, there’s also a great approach to chores, with parents able to assign tasks, schedule alerts and alarms and more. These features are enabled via the Garmin Jr app that sits on parents’ phones.

We haven’t reviewed this particular device from Garmin, but it has a 4.1 star rating on Amazon from over 300 reviews.