Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin has a fitness tracker under £60 for the Black Friday sale

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s never too early to be mindful of health and fitness and Garmin’s vivofit Jr.3 tracker would make a great stocking stuffer.

Right now Amazon UK is selling the Garmin vivofit Jr.3 for just £57.99, offering a £12 saving on the £69.99 asking price. It’s available in both lilac and blue.

£12 off this Garmin fitness tracker for kids

£12 off this Garmin fitness tracker for kids

The Garmin vivofit Jr. 3 is a kid-focused fitness tracker that’ll encourage being active and provide rewards for completing chores. It’s on sale at Amazon this weekend.

  • Amazon
  • Was £69.99
  • Now £57.99
View Deal

This swim-friendly device includes one year of battery life meaning there’s no need to take it off for visits to the pool or to recharge. The battery is easily replaceable by a parent and the design is highly durable thanks to the plastic casing, and there are various options for customising the display.

The app tracks steps, estimated distance, and there’s a toe-to-toe challenge meaning kids can challenge each other to have friendly step competitions. If kids achieve their active minutes goals, they can unlock features on the watch and in-app, such as new icons and games.

There’s also a handy in case of emergency widget that enables an adult to access the child’s emergency contact information. Meanwhile, there’s also a great approach to chores, with parents able to assign tasks, schedule alerts and alarms and more. These features are enabled via the Garmin Jr app that sits on parents’ phones.

We haven’t reviewed this particular device from Garmin, but it has a 4.1 star rating on Amazon from over 300 reviews.

You might like…

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra gets an epic Cyber Monday price cut

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra gets an epic Cyber Monday price cut

Chris Smith 24 mins ago
My favourite Wear OS watch has a competition destroying Black Friday/Cyber Monday price

My favourite Wear OS watch has a competition destroying Black Friday/Cyber Monday price

Thomas Deehan 48 mins ago
Which Sony vlogging camera should you buy this Black Friday?

Which Sony vlogging camera should you buy this Black Friday?

Hannah Davies 50 mins ago
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a true Cyber Monday bargain

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a true Cyber Monday bargain

Lewis Painter 50 mins ago
The best budget smartwatch is even cheaper for Cyber Monday

The best budget smartwatch is even cheaper for Cyber Monday

Chris Smith 52 mins ago
The stylish Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are a Cyber Monday bargain

The stylish Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are a Cyber Monday bargain

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access