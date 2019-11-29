Garmin GPS sports watches insanely priced for Black Friday US

Garmin’s GPS sports/smartwatches are up there with the best and Amazon US is offering some discounts so steep they could be considered vertical, as part of its Black Friday sales event.
You can get insane deals on the likes of the Garmin Vivoactive 3, Approach S20 golf watch, as well as the Forerunner 645 Music and Fenix 5X sports watches during the biggest shopping event of the year.
The Fenix 5X deal looks like the pick of the bunch, priced at $299, which is $300 off the initial asking price for the watch. The watch is a couple of years old and has since been replaced by the Fenix 6 series, but that doesn’t change the fact it’s a damn good sports watch.
We gave it 4.5 stars out of a possible five and praised the excellent battery life, built in maps, multi-sport support and rugged and attractive design. Our reviewer concluded that “The Garmin Fenix 5X is one of the best all-rounder GPS watches on the market right now – or ever made, for that matter.”
Amazing Garmin GPS Watch Discounts for Black Friday US
Garmin fēnix 5s, Premium Multisport GPS Watch
Garmin fēnix 5s, Premium Multisport GPS Watch
Not the newest device in the Fenix range, but the deal on this super-rugged multi-sport GPS watch is impossible to ignore.
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch
Sync your music to this excellent GPS running watch to enable local playback through wireless headphones. Now you can leave your phone at home.
Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Somehow less than half-price, the Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch from Garmin is a great gateway from your bog standard fitness trackers.
Garmin Approach S20, GPS Golf Watch
Garmin Approach S20, GPS Golf Watch
Up your gold game with this excellent GPS golf watch, loaded with detailed course information from courses all over the world. It'll track your shot distance, yardage to the pin and even offer club advice.
We’re also big fans of the Forerunner 645 Music device, which was the first in the range to allow users to sync with their playlists from music apps like Spotify and Deezer for local playback.
That 2018 model earned a 4-star review from our crew, for the comfortable fit, indestructible design and excellent multi-sport tracking. It costs just $245.69 (45% off) on Black Friday at Amazon US, but if you don’t need the Music element, you can get the standard Forerunner 645 for just $199.99 (50% off)
The Vivoactive 3 has now been replaced by the Vivoactive 4 series, but it’s still an excellent beginners watch for people looking to upgrade from their simple fitness tracker. At $116.99 (down from $249.99) you can’t go wrong.
Overall, this is a great range of Garmin smartwatches you’d be crazy to sleep on. Grab ’em while they’re hot.
Amazing Garmin GPS Watch Discounts for Black Friday US
Garmin fēnix 5s, Premium Multisport GPS Watch
Garmin fēnix 5s, Premium Multisport GPS Watch
Not the newest device in the Fenix range, but the deal on this super-rugged multi-sport GPS watch is impossible to ignore.
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch
Sync your music to this excellent GPS running watch to enable local playback through wireless headphones. Now you can leave your phone at home.
Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Somehow less than half-price, the Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch from Garmin is a great gateway from your bog standard fitness trackers.
Garmin Approach S20, GPS Golf Watch
Garmin Approach S20, GPS Golf Watch
Up your gold game with this excellent GPS golf watch, loaded with detailed course information from courses all over the world. It'll track your shot distance, yardage to the pin and even offer club advice.