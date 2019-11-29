Garmin GPS sports watches insanely priced for Black Friday US

Garmin’s GPS sports/smartwatches are up there with the best and Amazon US is offering some discounts so steep they could be considered vertical, as part of its Black Friday sales event.

You can get insane deals on the likes of the Garmin Vivoactive 3, Approach S20 golf watch, as well as the Forerunner 645 Music and Fenix 5X sports watches during the biggest shopping event of the year.

The Fenix 5X deal looks like the pick of the bunch, priced at $299, which is $300 off the initial asking price for the watch. The watch is a couple of years old and has since been replaced by the Fenix 6 series, but that doesn’t change the fact it’s a damn good sports watch.

We gave it 4.5 stars out of a possible five and praised the excellent battery life, built in maps, multi-sport support and rugged and attractive design. Our reviewer concluded that “The Garmin Fenix 5X is one of the best all-rounder GPS watches on the market right now – or ever made, for that matter.”

We’re also big fans of the Forerunner 645 Music device, which was the first in the range to allow users to sync with their playlists from music apps like Spotify and Deezer for local playback.

That 2018 model earned a 4-star review from our crew, for the comfortable fit, indestructible design and excellent multi-sport tracking. It costs just $245.69 (45% off) on Black Friday at Amazon US, but if you don’t need the Music element, you can get the standard Forerunner 645 for just $199.99 (50% off)

The Vivoactive 3 has now been replaced by the Vivoactive 4 series, but it’s still an excellent beginners watch for people looking to upgrade from their simple fitness tracker. At $116.99 (down from $249.99) you can’t go wrong.

Overall, this is a great range of Garmin smartwatches you’d be crazy to sleep on. Grab ’em while they’re hot.

