One of our favourite running smartwatches is now under £200

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you’re a total newbie to running or you’re looking for an easier way to track your workouts, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is a fantastic choice for most. 

Save £100 and get the Garmin Forerunner 255 for just £189.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday event. 

Save £100 and get the Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch for just £189.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday event.

  • Amazon
  • Was £289.99
  • Now £189.99
View Deal

With up to 14-days battery life, heaps of health and fitness tracking tools and personalised tips to help you make the most of your workouts, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is perfect for both casual and more serious runners. 

In fact, the Forerunner 255 acts like your very own personal trainer. Using indicators such as HRV status, your recent exercise history and performance levels, your Training Status evaluates your current level to determine whether you’re over or undertraining. 

You’ll also receive a customisable Morning report at the start of each day, which summarises your sleep, HRV status and offers a workout suggestion all in one easy-to-understand piece. 

Don’t be put off by the Garmin Forerunner 255 if you’re new to running. In fact, with Garmin Coach you can even receive free adaptive training plans for everything from running your first 5K up to a half-marathon. 

Garmin promises the Forerunner 255’s battery should last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode or 30 hours in GPS mode, and we were not left disappointed in our experience. We concluded that the Forerunner 255’s battery life was seriously admirable, with our reviewer able to go “days and days at a time without charging, despite average three long-distance runs per week”.

When it does come time to recharge, we found the smartwatch regains 50% charge in under half an hour too, so you won’t have to wait too long before getting back to tracking. 

Finally, although it’s an impressively durable device, thanks to its Gorilla Glass 3 front and 5ATM water resistance rating, at just 49g it’s also incredibly lightweight too.

We gave the Garmin Forerunner 255 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer concluding that it “is a very strong sports watch, which offers all the tracking information you’re likely to need to keep on top of your health and fitness.”

With £100 off its RRP, there isn’t a better time to treat yourself to the Garmin Forerunner 255.

