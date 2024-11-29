Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Galaxy Z Flip 6 just became the go-to foldable bargain this Black Friday

Jon Mundy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has become a flat out foldable bargain this Black Friday.

This deal gets you the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on an iD Mobile contract with 500GB of data for just £29.99 a month with an up front payment of £79. That’s downright affordable.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for £29.99 a month

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available on an iD Mobile contract for £29.99 a month and £79 up front this Black Friday.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 500GB monthly data
  • £29.99 a month, £79 up front
View Deal

Our lead videographer Cam Bunton reviewed this one for us, and he handed out a more than respectable score of 4 out of 5 for a compact foldable that focuses on practical improvements over flashy new features.

“The durability feels better this time, the powerful processor isn’t as hamstrung by the lack of effective cooling, and even battery life from the relatively low capacity is pretty solid,” he summarised. “The camera doesn’t feel like much of a weak point anymore either. Even the display seems better in brighter conditions.”

Considering foldable phones are often defined by their weak points as much as by their flashy foldable designs, this is good news. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 does everything pretty well.

We need to address that design though, because it turns what would be a fairly large phone (footprint-wise) into the most pocketable phone on the market. This clamshell phone folds in half, like a pocket mirror, which is very dinky indeed.

Despite that you get IP48 certification, which makes it more resistant to dust and water than many previous foldable phones. It’s a well-built phone.

Performance is impeccable, while Samsung’s suite of AI tools is stronger than most. Meanwhile the camera produces solid results in most lighting conditions. “It’s reliable, pretty sturdy and works really well,” Cam concluded.

If you’re not in the market for a foldable, have a scan of our Black Friday hub page. We’ll be bringing you Black Friday deals from all over the internet, and across all of the product categories.

