Galaxy S10 price slashed by Three in late Black Friday mega deal

If you thought the Black Friday 2019 deals rush was over, think again – many of this year’s best sales are still live over the weekend, not least at top UK mobile network Three.

Kicking things off is an absolutely fantastic contract deal on the Galaxy S10e. For a limited time, you can get Samsung’s best value Galaxy phone for just £79 upfront and pay only £30 a month for a 30GB data allowance that should prove enough for most people’s needs.

As you’d expect, you also get unlimited calls and texts with this tariff, which works out at a total cost of £799 over the course of the two-year (24 month) contract – a saving of £480 once all is said and done, making this one of the best Black Friday UK deals that are still live.

Best Three Black Friday Deals Samsung Galaxy S10e 128 GB Hybrid-SIM Android Smartphone Get Samsung's best value Galaxy phone for less this Black Friday – this Three deals will save you a total of £480 over the duration of the contract.

The deal features the 128GB version of the Galaxy S10e and you can nab the Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism White or Canary Yellow flavour.

We awarded the Galaxy S10e a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our review, loving the fact it is, “absolutely jam-packed with functionality and feels as capable and as premium as any other top-tier phone on the market.”

Alternatively, if you’d prefer a different Android phone deal this Black Friday, Three has also price slashed the Huawei P30. Among other great features, it comes with a triple-camera system that impressed us across the board and can help you take your Instagram account to the next level.

Huawei P30 Black Friday Deal at Three Huawei P30 If a triple-camera system is top of your mobile phone wish list the Huawei P30 is well worth considering – and this Three deal will save you £480 over 24 months.

Lastly, if you already own a phone you love but want to save a bit on your contract, Three has a terrific value SIM deal that’s still live today and features an unlimited allowance of next-gen 5G data – all for just £10 a month.

Three Mobile SIM-Only Deal Three Mobile 5G-Ready SIM-Only Contract with Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts For the heavy mobile users out there, this is the plan for you, offering an endless allowance to ensure your bingeing needs are seen to. Buy now and save 50% on your first six months.

We think you’ll struggle to find many better Black Friday mobile deals this year, whether you’re after a new phone or just a great value tariff.

