Galaxy Buds 3 are down to just £99 in this early Black Friday bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 have only been out a few months, but the price cutters are already here with their sharp scissors.

Laptops Direct are selling the Galaxy Buds 3 for just £99, which is a £60 saving on the £159 asking price in one of the better Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 wireless earbuds are £60 off at Laptops Direct for Black Friday.

The Galaxy Buds 3 have active noise cancellation (ANC), which is a pretty good get for under £100. There also no silicone tips, making this a preferable option for those who’d prefer not to have the seal in their ears.

There’s a new Adaptive EQ future, which adjusts how audio is delivered depending on the shape of your ear. They’ll also translate languages of calls and conversations in real time. The battery will last for up to 6 hours with ANC switched on, and up to 30 hours thanks to the charging case.

We haven’t completed our review of the Galaxy Buds 3 yet, but were impressed with the proposition Samsung put together with ANC, long battery life and adaptive EQ. Those AI-based translation features are awesome too.

You can assess the difference between the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro here, while you can also compare the Galaxy Buds 3 with Apple’s AirPods 3 too.

If you have never purchased from Laptops Direct before, the company has an excellent reputation on Trustpilot, with a 4.4 average from almost 40,000 reviews.

