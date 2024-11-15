Galaxy AI is within grasp with this tempting S24 Plus Black Friday deal

Black Friday might still be a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped retailers like Fonehouse from getting in on the discount bonanza a little early with tempting deals on SIM-free and contract smartphones.

That includes one particularly tempting contract deal on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. The 24-month contract will not only net you the smartphone worth £849, but 600GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the Three network, all for just £37 per month with £29 upfront.

Galaxy AI is within grasp with this S24 Plus Black Friday deal This fantastic Black Friday-themed deal from Fonehouse bundles the capable Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with a whopping 600GB of data on the Three network for just £38 per month. Fonehouse

£30 upfront

£37 per month View Deal

That’s for the 256GB model, by the way, and it’s available in a slew of colour options including Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow depending on the shade that takes your fancy.

That’s a very tempting offer with a healthy dose of 5G that even the most internet-addicted users will struggle to use up every month – and 256GB of storage for your apps, games and music should be enough for the vast majority of users.

What’s more, with Fonehouse’s Black Friday Price Promise, it’ll refund the difference if you find the same deal cheaper anywhere else over the shopping season, so there’s no real reason to hang off on this one.

It also helps that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a fantastic smartphone that we awarded four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it at launch earlier this year.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Though it remains fairly similar to its predecessor, the S24 Plus offers a well-rounded experience with a premium design with flat edges and rounded corners, a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that’s well suited to binging Netflix and playing AAA games alike, aided by the powerful Exynos 2200 processor (in the UK and Europe anyway).

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

However, the main draw of the Galaxy S24 Plus is its AI smarts in the form of Galaxy AI. New to this year’s flagship Galaxy collection, it includes a range of AI-powered tools that can help you rewrite texts and emails, summarise voice recordings and even entire webpages, allow you to edit or remove elements of photos you take and much more.

What’s more, unlike the vast majority of AI-powered features, most of Samsung’s Galaxy AI features run entirely on-device. This not only delivers faster performance than its cloud alternative, but it’s more private too.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a fantastic 2024 flagship phone made all the more tempting with Fonehouse’s Black Friday deal. Don’t hesitate on this one; we’ve got a feeling it won’t be around for long.