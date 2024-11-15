Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy AI is within grasp with this tempting S24 Plus Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday might still be a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped retailers like Fonehouse from getting in on the discount bonanza a little early with tempting deals on SIM-free and contract smartphones.

That includes one particularly tempting contract deal on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. The 24-month contract will not only net you the smartphone worth £849, but 600GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the Three network, all for just £37 per month with £29 upfront. 

Galaxy AI is within grasp with this S24 Plus Black Friday deal

Galaxy AI is within grasp with this S24 Plus Black Friday deal

This fantastic Black Friday-themed deal from Fonehouse bundles the capable Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with a whopping 600GB of data on the Three network for just £38 per month.

  • Fonehouse
  • £30 upfront
  • £37 per month
View Deal

That’s for the 256GB model, by the way, and it’s available in a slew of colour options including Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow depending on the shade that takes your fancy. 

That’s a very tempting offer with a healthy dose of 5G that even the most internet-addicted users will struggle to use up every month – and 256GB of storage for your apps, games and music should be enough for the vast majority of users. 

What’s more, with Fonehouse’s Black Friday Price Promise, it’ll refund the difference if you find the same deal cheaper anywhere else over the shopping season, so there’s no real reason to hang off on this one. 

It also helps that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a fantastic smartphone that we awarded four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it at launch earlier this year. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus smartphone displayed on a wooden table.
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Though it remains fairly similar to its predecessor, the S24 Plus offers a well-rounded experience with a premium design with flat edges and rounded corners, a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that’s well suited to binging Netflix and playing AAA games alike, aided by the powerful Exynos 2200 processor (in the UK and Europe anyway).

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

However, the main draw of the Galaxy S24 Plus is its AI smarts in the form of Galaxy AI. New to this year’s flagship Galaxy collection, it includes a range of AI-powered tools that can help you rewrite texts and emails, summarise voice recordings and even entire webpages, allow you to edit or remove elements of photos you take and much more.

What’s more, unlike the vast majority of AI-powered features, most of Samsung’s Galaxy AI features run entirely on-device. This not only delivers faster performance than its cloud alternative, but it’s more private too.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a fantastic 2024 flagship phone made all the more tempting with Fonehouse’s Black Friday deal. Don’t hesitate on this one; we’ve got a feeling it won’t be around for long.

You might like…

These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
John Lewis just dropped the biggest AirPods Black Friday deal yet

John Lewis just dropped the biggest AirPods Black Friday deal yet

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
How to set up Alexa deal alerts for Amazon’s Black Friday event

How to set up Alexa deal alerts for Amazon’s Black Friday event

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
PS5 Pro has its price cut quietly a week after launch

PS5 Pro has its price cut quietly a week after launch

Max Parker 1 day ago
Ninja’s food processor deal just made a healthier 2025 easier than ever

Ninja’s food processor deal just made a healthier 2025 easier than ever

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words