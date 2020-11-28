Fujifilm X-T200 Price Crash: Save £270 on this 4-star vlogging camera

In what might be the best deal we’ve seen yet in the Black Friday sale, you can now snap up the four-star Fujifilm X-T200 camera for just £479, down from its hefty RRP of £749.

What’s so surprising about this severe price drop is that the X-T200 is still a fairly new camera, having only just debuted around the start of 2020. For a new camera, you’d be hard pushed to bag anything with a deal as good as this, making it the perfect offer for amateur photographers or anyone looking to start their own vlogging series.

Deal: Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera for just £479 (was £749)

Vloggers in particular will appreciate what the X-T200 has to offer, with a swivel screen that flips 180 degrees so that you can make sure you’re in the frame, with inputs for an external mic and for headphones, if you want to keep better track of your audio levels while filming.

The best part? The X-T200 also lets you record in 4K at up to 30fps, giving your videos a serious boost in quality over the typical 1080p fare. While it’s worth pointing out that each 4K recording is capped at 15 minutes each, it’s rare enough to find the feature at all at this price that it’s hardly an issue.

In our verdict for the X-T200, we explained: “if you’re an enthusiast photographer who uses a smartphone or an older digital camera then the Fujifilm X-T200 is a well thought out camera aimed squarely with you in mind. There are a couple of shortcomings, such as the placement of the movie record button, and the Fujifilm Camera App that could do with some tweaking. But those things aren’t enough of a bother to damage the suitability of this camera.”

“At this price point, the X-T200 has some features that make it truly standout. It has one of the largest articulated touchscreens available, perfect for selfies and vlogging.”

Deal: Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera for just £479 (was £749)

At its original price, the X-T200 was already a hearty recommendation, but with £270 off in the Black Friday sale, the camera has now been bumped to a must-have at this lower price.

