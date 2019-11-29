If you’re still holding out for a dramatic price crash on the Nintendo Switch, you might want to consider if you’re in need of a new blower too. This amazing deal from EE gives you a shiny new Huawei P Smart phone with a huge 50 GB of monthly data – and a free Switch as well.

Get a free Nintendo Switch with this Huawei P Smart bundle Huawei P Smart If you can't choose between a Nintendo Switch or a new phone this Black Friday, this deal should make the decision a bit easier. You can get a free switch when you sign up for this Huawei P Smart £33 deal.

Despite the Switch being over two years old, it’s still quite pricey at around £279, which is why this phone and switch bundle is one of our favourite Black Friday deals.

For most people, forking out nearly £300 this close to Christmas is a bit painful. But that £33 per month budget feels a lot more manageable for anyone itching to get their hands on the latest Pokémon games.

When we reviewed the Huawei P Smart earlier this year, it got a near-perfect score of 4 out of 5 stars. We were really impressed with its camera, which worked well in even low-light situations, and the fact that it still comes with that all-important headphone jack.

The screen is fairly impressive for a budget phone, with a semi-decent colour contrast (you might want to fiddle around with the settings if you find the colours a bit too vivid.) It also comes with an evening mode which is easier on the eyes, so you can keep obsessively refreshing Instagram even when you’re in bed and should really be asleep.

It also has a long-lasting battery that impressed our reviewer – testing it out, he wrote ‘30 minutes of an intensive 3D game like Crash of Cars sucked up 9 percent of the sizeable 3400mAh cell’s juice, while half an hour of Netflix (at 50 percent brightness) used up approximately the same amount of charge (11 percent).’

There is one catch, which is that you have to be on the contract for 3 months before they will send out the Switch. All the more reason to get your order in now.

