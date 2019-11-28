You can now bag a Samsung S10 Plus with no upfront cost for just £41 thanks to this excellent Fonehouse Black Friday 2019 bargain.

Black Friday is in full swing and this is the time to bag a new phone if you’re on the hunt. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen so far and it nabs you a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with absolutely no upfront cost (that means it’s free!) and then £41 a month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Fonehouse deal Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Bag the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with loads of data and unlimited calls and texts on Three. Click the 'Three' icon to see this price when you follow the link.

For that £41 a month fee you’re getting a whopping 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. Not too shabby, especially all that data that’ll let you stream and browse to your heart’s content over the Christmas period.

Let’s break down that cost a little more before we get into the specific specs about the phone. You’ll be paying £0 upfront for this phone, plus £41 a month over 24 months. After all that is totted up, you’ll be paying an overall £984 for the phone – which is an absolute bargain for the device that originally cost £899. To get this absolute bargain follow the links in the widgets and then tap the Three option.

This is a fantastic Android phone with some of the best specs around, including a triple camera array around the back and two more cameras around the front. There’s an Exynos chipset inside, 8GB RAM and a hefty 4100mAh battery. It also has 128GB of storage along with expandable storage.

The display is the real standout though, measuring 6.4-inches it packs the excellent AMOLED tech Samsung is known for. Colours pop, saturation is fantastic and it fully supports HDR for watching content through Netflix and Prime Video.

You should get the Android 10 update soon too, which is another bonus and should make the phone even better.

We’re big fans of the S10 Plus here at Trusted, giving it an impressive 4.5/5 in our glowing review earlier in the year. We said: “It has the best screen, it looks downright stunning, and offers generous storage, RAM and plenty of customisations. Once again, Samsung has managed to tick all the boxes – what more could you want?”

