Stuck between getting a new phone or treating yourself to a Switch this Black Friday? Well here’s a bundle to solve your current problem. You can nab the Honor 8s with a free Nintendo switch thrown in for just £29 per month.

The offer also comes with a whopping 24GB of monthly data, along with unlimited texts and minutes to boot. It’s certainly a very generous offer – and one of the best bundles we’ve seen this Black Friday.

There is a slight catch, which is that the Switch is only delivered after you’ve been on the contract for three months. Patience is a virtue and all that.

We haven’t reviewed the 8S, but when we reviewed the Honor 8 we were impressed by its design, fingerprint scanner and overall performance. There are a few quirks to the phone which our reviewer wasn’t particularly keen on (namely the pre-loaded bloatware, which can be uninstalled by the user) but this is a decent phone for the price category.

The Honor 8s has a slightly larger screen at 5.71 inches and the reduced bezel and ‘dewdrop’ design means it feels like a big display. The handset also has facial recognition and an improved battery life, in comparison with its predecessor.

It might not have all the latest specs, but the offer of a free Switch (and zero upfront costs) makes this bundle a lot more tempting. The portable console has some had some hugely popular exclusives, ranging from 2017’s Breath of the Wild to the recent Pokémon Sword and Shield games.

If you’re in the market for a low-cost bundle you’d be hard pushed to find something more budget friendly than this option. And as you’re going to have a three month wait for the arrival of your Switch, you should probably put your order in now.

