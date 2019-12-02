Bang & Olufsen is cracking speaker brand and, in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can pick up its Beoplay A1 portable speaker with 50% off right now.

The Black Friday deals are far from over. If you fancy a super-convenient way to play high-quality music wherever you want then you can’t miss out on this Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone deal – down from £230 to just £115.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 speaker weighs in at just 600 grams – making it easy to lug around and play booming music just about anywhere.

The speaker comes equipped with Bang & Olufsen’s Signature Sound which delivers more and reaches power of up to 2x140w.

You won’t be forced to keep on charging this B&O speaker either. The portable speaker has a whopping 24 hours of battery life.

The Beoplay A1 also features a dust and splash-resistant aluminium dome to protect the speaker’s internals for all the usual spills and mishaps.

The speaker has a neat trick to deliver a wireless stereo experience. You can connect two of the Beoplay A1s to create a significantly enhanced listening experience.

We are big fans of this speaker here at Trusted Reviews. Our B&O Beoplay A1 review gave the speaker a 4.5/5 rating and said: “This is one of the best-sounding and most attractive Bluetooth speakers out there right now. The price may seem steep but on hearing this gem, you’ll be throwing your money out there to get one.”

This deal means you know longer have to worry about that premium price either. This Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 deal gives you the cracking speaker for just £115 – that’s half price.

