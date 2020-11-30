Forget the S20, this cheap Galaxy S10 Cyber Monday deal is hard to resist

Sometimes you can save a lot more money by plumping for a slightly older flagship phone, and that’s certainly the case with this Galaxy S10 deal.

In the Amazon Cyber Monday sale you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10 for £499, that’s a £50 saving off the previous price and cheaper than the Galaxy S20.

DEAL: Samsung Galaxy S10 – now £499 from Amazon

(If you can’t see the above links, you might need to disable an ad-blocker)

Considering this is still a great phone, this deal might be hard to pass up if you’re on the hunt for an upgrade and don’t want to spend the big bucks required for a flagship.

At £499, this puts the S10 far more in the realm of mid-range phones, even though it still has far higher-end specs. The 6.1-inch screen especially is a real star, with a small bezel and very rich, vibrant colours.

Other features and specs include 4K UHD video capture, a fingerprint sensor under the display and three rear cameras. These include a 12MP main, 12MP zoom and 16MP wide cameras. There’s a 10MP camera on the front for selfies too, and a 3400mAh battery. There’s wireless charging too, plus 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and an IP68 rated body.

In our Samsung Galaxy S10 review (which was published alongside the phone’s initial release in 2019) we said, “While the Samsung Galaxy S10 doesn’t excel in any one specific area, the collective package makes for an incredibly capable offering – which I’m sure was Samsung’s aim in the first place. It sports a stunning OLED screen, versatile camera and a number of enticing new features. It’s a great phone.”

