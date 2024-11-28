Forget the PS5 Pro, this model is way cheaper and comes with a disc drive

If you’re hunting forlornly for a PS5 Pro deal this Black Friday, don’t bother, as you can now pick up the still-brilliant original model way cheaper.

The following deal will take you to Music Magpie’s eBay outlet, where the original PS5 console is selling in refurbished ‘Very Good’ condition for £434.99. Now apply the code BLACKFRIDAY20, and the price will come down to £365.59.

Get the original PS5 console for just £365.59 The original PS5 console can now be had at a knock-down price of £365.59 for Black Friday. Music Magpie on eBay

Code BLACKFRIDAY20

Now £365.59 View Deal

That’s about half the price of a PS5 Pro, and this model comes with a disc drive to play all your physical games. You have to spend another £100 to mimic this function in the shiny new Pro model.

While the PS5 Pro might be able to push a few more fancy effects around, the original PS5 remains a fabulous machine. Our regular contributor and man in the US Chris Smith reviewed the console, and doled out a hugely positive score of 4.5 out of 5.

He was impressed with the console’s “immense power, nuanced SSD technology and 4K-capable graphics”, and that remains true to this day. You only need to take one look at recent first party release Astro Bot to see that there’s still bags of performance potential in the regular PS5.

The PS5 Pro really isn’t necessary to enjoy the current gen, and that point is driven home by this salient point: the killer feature of the PS5 – whichever model you opt for – is its controller.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

Yes, the DualSense is a thing of absolute wonder. Its adaptive triggers provide tactile feedback and outright resistance depending on what’s happening on screen, and it takes the immersion factor to another level.

We’ve already touched upon another key feature of the PS5 that travels across models – the access to a fabulous library of exclusive first party titles. Thanks to its popularity, third party developers will make sure their PS5 version is ship shape, too.

Black Friday is very nearly here, but you won’t get a PS5 for any cheaper than this over the next few days.