Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the PS5 Pro, this model is way cheaper and comes with a disc drive

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re hunting forlornly for a PS5 Pro deal this Black Friday, don’t bother, as you can now pick up the still-brilliant original model way cheaper.

The following deal will take you to Music Magpie’s eBay outlet, where the original PS5 console is selling in refurbished ‘Very Good’ condition for £434.99. Now apply the code BLACKFRIDAY20, and the price will come down to £365.59.

Get the original PS5 console for just £365.59

Get the original PS5 console for just £365.59

The original PS5 console can now be had at a knock-down price of £365.59 for Black Friday.

  • Music Magpie on eBay
  • Code BLACKFRIDAY20
  • Now £365.59
View Deal

That’s about half the price of a PS5 Pro, and this model comes with a disc drive to play all your physical games. You have to spend another £100 to mimic this function in the shiny new Pro model.

While the PS5 Pro might be able to push a few more fancy effects around, the original PS5 remains a fabulous machine. Our regular contributor and man in the US Chris Smith reviewed the console, and doled out a hugely positive score of 4.5 out of 5.

He was impressed with the console’s “immense power, nuanced SSD technology and 4K-capable graphics”, and that remains true to this day. You only need to take one look at recent first party release Astro Bot to see that there’s still bags of performance potential in the regular PS5.

The PS5 Pro really isn’t necessary to enjoy the current gen, and that point is driven home by this salient point: the killer feature of the PS5 – whichever model you opt for – is its controller.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Yes, the DualSense is a thing of absolute wonder. Its adaptive triggers provide tactile feedback and outright resistance depending on what’s happening on screen, and it takes the immersion factor to another level.

We’ve already touched upon another key feature of the PS5 that travels across models – the access to a fabulous library of exclusive first party titles. Thanks to its popularity, third party developers will make sure their PS5 version is ship shape, too.

Black Friday is very nearly here, but you won’t get a PS5 for any cheaper than this over the next few days.

You might like…

Nintendo Switch for just £150? Better act fast for this Black Friday deal

Nintendo Switch for just £150? Better act fast for this Black Friday deal

Thomas Deehan 6 mins ago
Amazon has slashed 50% off the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Amazon has slashed 50% off the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
The Ninja Knife Block’s Black Friday saving just made Christmas dinner a breeze

The Ninja Knife Block’s Black Friday saving just made Christmas dinner a breeze

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
The portable Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is back to being an epic Black Friday bargain

The portable Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is back to being an epic Black Friday bargain

Lewis Painter 17 hours ago
Quick, don’t miss this Black Friday deal on Samsung’s 4TB SSD

Quick, don’t miss this Black Friday deal on Samsung’s 4TB SSD

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
If this Black Friday deal doesn’t sell the Pixel Watch 3, nothing will

If this Black Friday deal doesn’t sell the Pixel Watch 3, nothing will

Hannah Davies 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access