Forget the Pixel 7, the Pixel 6 is now a steal with over 1/3 off

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking to spend less than £400 for a high-grade smartphone this Black Friday week, Amazon’s Pixel 6 deal might have you questioning the value of the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 is fresh on the market, and very impressive it is too. But here’s the thing: the Pixel 7 is not all that different from the Pixel 6, with most of the real innovation coming in last year’s model. The two phones even look the same, while performance is pretty close.

That’s why we’re excited to bring you this Amazon Black Friday deal, which gives you last year’s stylish flagship for just £397. That’s a huge saving of 34% from its RRP.

Get 34% off a Google Pixel 6 ahead of Black Friday

You can currently buy the Pixel 6 for less than £400 on Amazon, marking one of the biggest smartphone bargains ahead of Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save 34%
  • Now £397.05
View Deal

True, that’s a tiny bit disingenuous on Amazon’s part, as this RRP now belongs to the new Pixel 7. But as we’ve just hinted at, there really isn’t a £200 difference between the two phones. Not even close.

To get this cheapest price you’ll need to opt for the Stormy Black model, but even the more eye-catching Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral are going for £399. It’s worth the extra £2 if you’ve got to have something brighter and you don’t plan on running a case.

Much of what we said about the Pixel 6 in last year’s 4-star review still stands. It’s still got a fresh design, brilliantly crisp software (with five years of upgrades guaranteed), and one of the strongest camera provisions on the. You won’t find a better photographic experience for less than £400.

Best Early Black Friday Deals

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

