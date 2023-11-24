Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Forget the iPad, the Honor Pad X9 is now much cheaper

Honor’s excellent new tablet has just become even better value-for-money thanks to this big discount on Amazon – another 22% off an already great price.

The Honor Pad X9 was already one of the best tablets pound-for-pound at its RRP of £179.99, but now you can grab one for only £139.99, which is a phenomenal price for the tech.

How many tablets will set you back for less than £150 and give you a 120hz screen and great performance? This may well be the best value-for-money tablet on the market right now.

Honor’s super-affordable tablet just got even better

Honor’s Pad X9, which has always been very competitively priced for the specs, has stepped it up for Black Friday with a 22% discount.

  Amazon
  Was £179.99
  Now £139.99
View Deal

The super-fluid display is one of the real selling points of the X9. The animations of scrolling, opening apps and more feel incredibly smooth and fast, which give a real quality experience you just can’t get with 60hz. On top of that, it boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio Full HD+ resolution. Paired with the well-refined, sleek body and you have a tablet that looks every bit the premium device.

Battery is also impressive, with an hour of video only taking 6% in a dimly lit room. It also stacks up very well against similarly-priced competition. Alongside the resolution and the price, this could be an ideal tablet for TV and film, especially while travelling.

While it’s unrealistic to expect iPad Pro-level performance from a tablet in this price range, the Snapdragon 685 chipset and 4GB of RAM is enough to run dual windows (such as YouTube and your browser) and generally provide very satisfactory performance.

All in all, the Honor Pad X9 is a real winner for the price point, even without this big discount, so now is definitely the time to swoop in if you’re looking for a strong new tablet.

