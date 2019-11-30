Forget the iPhone 11, Amazon’s slashed £250 off the Huawei P30

Amazon’s selling the Huawei P30 Pro for a modest £650 on a new Cyber Monday deal, making one of 2019’s best camera-phones an absolute steal.

The deal’s live now and marks a significant £250 saving on the Huawei P30 Pro’s regular RRP. If that wasn’t enough to sweeten the pot the deal will also nab you a rugged case that’ll protect the glass backed phone from accidental bumps and scrapes.

If you’re in the market for a camera-phone but don’t fancy the slightly boxy Pixel 4 you’ll struggle to do better than the Huawei P30 Pro. The P30 Pro scored an impressive 4.5/5 during out review. Highlights include an industry leading triple-sensor rear camera setup, stellar screen, great battery life and super fast performance.

As we noted in our Huawei P30 Pro review:

“This is a true smartphone photography master, with so much versatility packed into those three cameras that I can’t wait to continue uncovering all the tricks it holds. The battery will be able to match your shooting, lasting for a seriously impressive amount of time between charges.

“Add to that strong, if not class-leading, performance and always-welcome extras such as wireless and fast charging and you’ve got a complete Android phone that comfortably offers a strong alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S10.”

