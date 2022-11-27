 large image

Forget GoPro, the DJI Action 2 Power Combo has just fallen below £200

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new action camera, this DJI Action 2 combo set is for you. Not only do you get the action cam, but it also comes with the attachable Power Module and a protective case – all for under £200. 

Shop with Amazon today and you’ll save £167 on the DJI Action 2 Power Combo for a final price of just £199. That’s 45% off the usual £366 cost of the bundle. 

Make sure to visit our live blog for all the best Black Friday deals as we share them. 

The DJI Action 2 is a modular action cam that features a magnetic design, allowing you to customise your experience by adding on different accessories. 

The Action 2 makes it possible to capture 4K video at a smooth 120fps with an ultra-wide 155-degree FOV, RockSteady 2.0 stabilisation ready to correct camera shake and HorizonSteady addressing any rotation in real-time. 

It’s also rugged enough to go up against falls, dust and water at depths of up to 10m, and comes with the Magnetic Protective Case to protect against scratches and improve heat resistance for longer recording times. 

This bundle also comes with DJI’s Power Module, which extends the recording time up to 180 minutes and adds a microSD card slot. Basically, if you want to capture longer videos, this bundle is for you.

“The DJI Action 2’s video performance may be respectable rather than groundbreaking, but its pioneering magnetic mounting and mod system not only works brilliantly – it also serves to set it apart from all its rivals in the action cam market”, wrote Sam Kieldsen in our 4.5-star review. 

“This is a camera that performs well (particularly where image stabilisation is concerned) but its true value lies in its tiny, lightweight body and the ease with which it can be mounted to various things – even the front of your shirt – and quickly adapted to suit different tasks”.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo Keepa

As shown in the Keepa graph above, this Black Friday is the lowest we’ve seen this bundle fall since it first became available, meaning there’s been no better time to pick up the camera and Power Module. 

Head over to Amazon while this offer lasts to save 45% and get the DJI Action 2 Power Combo for just £199 down from £366. 

