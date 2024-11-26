Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Forget the GoPro Max – Insta360 has the 360º camera deal this Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for an 8K action camera to capture stunning 360º video this Black Friday, don’t miss this Insta360 deal. 

The Insta360 X4 has seen a 15% reduction in Amazon’s pre-Christmas sale. This brings the usually £499.99 camera down to just £425.99 (or $424.99 if you’re reading this from the US). 

The Insta360 X4 only launched in April of this year and has rarely seen a discount in that time. Hurry over to Amazon today to save £74 and bag the 360º action camera at its lowest price yet while this offer is still available. 

Is the Insta360 X4 worth buying? 

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A superb 360º action camera

Pros

  • Makes capturing 360º footage child’s play
  • Rugged, compact design
  • Excellent battery life

Cons

  • Fairly expensive
  • Single-lens mode can’t match GoPro Hero 12 Black

The X4 is a 360º action camera released by Insta360 earlier this year. 

The camera can capture 360º at an ultra-high 8K resolution with Active HDR for high contrast and vibrant colours. 

Insta360’s signature Invisible Selfie Stick mode erases selfie sticks from your shot, giving the effect of a drone or videographer holding the camera for you, while AI reframing lines up shots after you shoot. 

The camera doubles as a 4K action camera with an ultra-wide 170º POV, and FlowState Stabilisation and 360º Horizon Lock ensure your footage remains smooth and level at the peak of action. 

Of course, the action camera is also rugged enough to withstand bumps and extreme temperatures down to -20ºC, as well as underwater depths up to 33ft (164ft when paired with the Invisible Dive Case). 

“The Insta360 X4 cements Insta360 as the go-to brand for 360º action cameras”, wrote Sam Kieldsen in our 4.5-star review of the camera. 

“It makes important improvements to battery life and image quality while retaining the compact, lightweight and rugged hardware and superb software of its predecessors. If you don’t own one of those and want a camera that captures all your sporty exploits – while also allowing you to reframe the image later – then the X4 is a great buy”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Insta360 X4 review

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

