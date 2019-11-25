If you’re looking for a mid-range tablet, you could certainly do worse than the Huawei MediaPad. Now, you can save £96 on one, in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It’s down to £203.99.

We’ve been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals. The Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 is down from £299.99 to £203.99. That’s a huge saving on a tablet with a great display and kids mode settings.

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 Get your hands on a Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 with a huge saving. This tablet has an eye-catching display and now only costs £203.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Kids mode allows parents added control over their child’s experience when using the tablet, as well as offering a range of features that kids will enjoy.

Huawei explained their kids features: “Kids Mode creates friendly, fun user experience for the little ones, while giving you full controls on what content, media, and functionality your children access, including a time-limit setting.”

Beyond kids features, we reviewed this tablet last year and found it to be a reasonably solid performer. It’s got a nice high-res display and looks nice in terms of design.

It does have one or two drawbacks, lacking a headphone jack and failing to stream HD content. Overall though, we liked the tablet and awarded it three and a half stars.

Reviewer, Max Parker, argued that the tablet’s highlight was its screen. He said: “The sharp quad-HD LCD panel – OLEDs are rare on tablets and super-expensive at this size – is colourful and bright. It can’t match the iPad range nor Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 for sheer quality, but it offers an decent improvement over the panels used by Amazon on its Fire tablets.”

Aside from the screen though, the drawbacks made it far from perfect as a package. However, if you’re specific needs are a tablet equipped for children, with a good display, then this deal might suit you. Equally, this price reduction improves the Huawei’s value proposition no end.

