Forget Dyson, Curry’s just slashed £230 off the Shark DuoClean TruePet 2’s price

On the market for a new cordless vacuum that can deal with everything from dust to your dog Dusty’s summer shedding? Then you’ll be pleased to know there’s an epic Black Friday deal on the Shark DuoClean TruePet 2.

The deal is live on Argos now and lets you pick up the Shark DuoClean TruePet 2 for a modest £249.99 – a super £230 saving on the vacuum’s regular £479.99 price tag.

We’d wholeheartedly recommend taking advantage of the deal. We gave the Shark DuoClean TruePet 2 an impressive 4.5/5 rating in our in-depth review earlier this year. Key selling points include its stellar battery life, convenient, easy to use design and wealth of attachable tool options.

As we noted in our Shark DuoClean TruePet 2 review:

“Solid, cleverly designed and offering potent cleaning for hard floors and carpets alike, Shark’s IF250UKT is a superb cordless vacuum. Run-times are excellent, two batteries extend cleaning admirably, and the Motorized Pet Tool is great for cat and dog owners.”

Our only minor qualm with the Shark DuoClean TruePet 2 during testing was its eye watering price tag. But on this amazing Black Friday deal that’s no longer an issue.

The Shark DuoClean TruePet 2 is one of many great products to get a massive price cut this Black Friday. Since the yearly deals frenzy began earlier this week we’ve seen stellar savings on everything from cordless vacuums to games consoles and action cameras.

