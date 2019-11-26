Forget Beats, Amazon’s slashed £220 off the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9i

You can grab the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9i wireless headphones for a meagre £230, thanks to this stellar Black Friday Amazon deal.

The deal is live now and knocks a massive £220 (49%) off the headphones’ regular price. This makes the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9i – which we described as THE best sound over-ear wireless headphones when we reviewed them in 2018 – an absolute steal and one of the best deals we’ve seen in the run up to Black Friday 2019.

The headphones may be a year old, but they continue to offer one of the best feature sets you’ll find on a set of premium wireless over-ears. Highlights include stellar audio quality, a comfy fit, 18-24 hour battery life and robust, albeit not industry leading, ANC (active noise cancellation).

The only issue we had with the Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9i when we reviewed them was their fairly hefty £450 upfront cost, which made them more expensive than their Sony, Senheisser and Beats rivals.

If the current discount wasn’t enough to tempt you, Amazon’s also offering a Prime delivery option. This means you can have the new Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9i up and running less than 24 hours after ordering them, if you have an active Amazon Prime account.

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9i are one of many top-notch headphones to get a pre-Black Friday discount. The event isn’t officially set to kick off for another three days, but we’ve already seen stellar price drops on key sets including the Sony WH-1000MX3, which won the Trusted Reviews best headphones award.

We’re expecting yet more stellar Black Friday deals 2019 to appear over the next week, so make sure to bookmark our guide page to keep on top of Trusted Reviews’ curated picks of the best.

Also make sure to checkout our Best Black Friday Amazon Deals guide, to stay on top of all the latest and greatest discounts from the online retail giant.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…